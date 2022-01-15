Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

