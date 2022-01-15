Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Ferro worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

