FidexToken Price Tops $0.0000 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded down 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, FidexToken has traded up 163.8% against the U.S. dollar. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $102,551.65 and approximately $126.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About FidexToken

FidexToken (CRYPTO:FEX) is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market . The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

