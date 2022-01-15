Financial Review: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) vs. Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stifel Financial and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 16.74% 20.64% 2.79% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and Lion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 2.05 $503.47 million $6.09 12.11 Lion Group $10.23 million 4.65 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

