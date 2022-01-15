First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Down 55.4% in December

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
