First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FMY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 5,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

