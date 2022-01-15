First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.51% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 198,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 91,472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,936.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,135,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

