First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FYT opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000.

