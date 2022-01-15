Flux Market Capitalization Hits $618.91 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $618.91 million and approximately $28.51 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00006361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,140,767 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

