Folgory Coin Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $33,399.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

