Font (FONT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $569,475.44 and $26,207.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

