Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $117.20. 7,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
