Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $117.20. 7,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

