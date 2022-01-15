Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ANSYS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $348.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.09 and its 200-day moving average is $372.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.