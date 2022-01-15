Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Pentair by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.