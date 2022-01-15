Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after buying an additional 380,037 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $29.42 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

