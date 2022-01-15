Fractal Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $88,711.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

