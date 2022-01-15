Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FMANF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
