FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.29 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $45.40 or 0.00105639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.29 billion and $314.95 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,438,474 coins and its circulating supply is 138,569,138 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

