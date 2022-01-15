FUNToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.04 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $133.16 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

