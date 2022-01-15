Furucombo Price Reaches $0.30 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $8.71 million and $296,017.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

