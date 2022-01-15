FUZE Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,293.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $29,592.07 and approximately $64,293.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $39.19 or 0.00090955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.