GamyFi Platform 1-Day Volume Tops $45,602.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $423,987.83 and $45,602.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

