Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

