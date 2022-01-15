Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.30 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Gas has a market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00012619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

