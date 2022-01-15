Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $10.10 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $461,028.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

