General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

