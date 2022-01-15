Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $74,960.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.