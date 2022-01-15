Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Gentarium has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $96,628.73 and $1.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,047,910 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

