Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

