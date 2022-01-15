Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in December

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 121,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

