Global Crypto Alliance Price Hits $0.0009 (CALL)

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Global Crypto Alliance has a market capitalization of $68,433.09 and approximately $47.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Profile

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

