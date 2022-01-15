Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 108.4% in December

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,920. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.