Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 108.4% in December

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,920. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.