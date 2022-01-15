Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX opened at $38.92 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

