GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0513 on Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $512,540.24 and approximately $153.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.19 or 0.07704062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,029.12 or 0.99903670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.