G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAPA stock remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. 14,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,196. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

