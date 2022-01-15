Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 93,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $3,212,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.49. 1,859,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,587. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

