Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.25

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,086.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.73 or 0.07714036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00342207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00905728 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.56 or 0.00502613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00259645 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,343,460 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.