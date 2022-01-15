Growth DeFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $87,909.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.93 or 0.00041308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $87,909.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

