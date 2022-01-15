Guider Market Capitalization Tops $5,571.52 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $5,571.52 and approximately $19.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

