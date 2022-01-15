GXChain Price Reaches $2.22 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $166.62 million and $15.69 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,904,946 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

