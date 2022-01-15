Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 100,600 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1,273.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.25% of Freshpet worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.84. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

