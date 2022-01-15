Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,076 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $262.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $265.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

