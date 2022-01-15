Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

