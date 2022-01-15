Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.65 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

