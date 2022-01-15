Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.36% of Planet Fitness worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

