Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,443 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $45,748,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after acquiring an additional 373,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,239 shares of company stock worth $1,267,980. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.