Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.50% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 398.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

