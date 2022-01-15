Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 570 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

