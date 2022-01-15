Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843,482 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.