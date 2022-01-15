Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.39 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,058 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

